Shivakumar's comment on Santosh's attempt to end life misguiding: Eshwarappa

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  Nov 28 2020, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 13:51 ist

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said that the statement of KPCC President D K Shivakumar that chief minister's political secretary N R Santosh attempted to end life due to an alleged video leaking was irresponsible.

Eshwarappa told reporters here on Saturday that before making such allegations Shivakumar should give evidence.

"It appears that Shivakumar has been making such statements as Congress party was out of power and they were finding it difficult to survive", he added.

"If Shivakumar had information about such a video should have made it known and Santosh could have been prevented from taking such a step", he expressed.

One should not do petty politics. If such video was there it should be released, he demanded.

