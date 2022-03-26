Shivamogga BJP leader dies of bullet injury

Former gram panchayat president and BJP leader Melinakoppa Kantaraj reportedly died of bullet injury near Ambuteertha in the taluk on Saturday while he was on hunting expedition. It is not clear whether it was an accidental injury or not.

It is said that he was screaming for help in forest area after he sustained bullet injuries. He was taken to a hospital by people who were travelling on the same route, but succumbed to injuries on the way. He is survived by a brother and father.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said his family members have lodged a complaint alleging that it was a mysterious death and it must be probed. "We have got information that four people had gone on a hunting expedition. It is not still clear whether he died of accidental bullet injury or he died while firing at wild animals in the forest."

