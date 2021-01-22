Shivamogga blast: Five workers killed

Five workers were killed in an explosion of dynamites and guillotine sticks late Thursday night in a stone crusher unit at Hunasodu village located 8 km from Shivamogga city.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar confirmed the number of deaths. Bodies were recovered and post mortem would be conducted in McGann hospital in Shivamogga.

He also said that a licence was given to prepare M sand and crushed stones to the unit but it is not immediately clear why huge quantum of explosives had been brought here. Police will conduct an investigation in this regard.

It is noteworthy that dynamites and guillotine sticks exploded in the stone crusher units area killing at least six workers from Bihar.

Also read — Shivamogga blast: 2 arrested; high-level probe ordered

Meanwhile, two people have been detained and a high-level investigation ordered into the explosion in Shivamogga district which left at least six dead, police said on Friday.

The detained included a contractor of a stone crushing facility where the blast occurred when a truckload of gelatin sticks went off, police added.

Also read — PM Modi expresses pain at loss of lives in Shivamogga explosion

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast at the stone crusher facility at Hunasodu in Shivamogga, his home district.

A high-level investigation into the accident has been ordered and stringent action would be taken against the guilty, he said. He said he had been in contact with senior officials since last night and dispatched teams to carry out rescue operations.