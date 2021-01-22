Shivamogga blast: High-level probe ordered; police inspect site

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Friday a high-level probe into a blast took place at a crusher site in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga district last night killing at least eight people.

"A high-level probe into this unfortunate incident has been ordered and strict action will be taken against the culprits," he tweeted.

Karnataka: Police and officials inspect the site in Hunasodu village of Shivamogga district where a blast occurred last night. Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra is also present at the spot. CM BS Yediyurappa has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

A powerful blast reportedly caused by gelatin sticks at a stone crusher facility on the outskirts of Shivamogga left at least six labourers dead besides damaging several homes in Shivamogga City and rural areas late Thursday night. The toll later went up to eight, according to multiple media reports.

The loud blast that occurred around 10.30 pm, resulted in the mild tremors in parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada and Davanagere while causing considerable damage to buildings and civic infrastructure in Shivamogga city.

Sources in the Shivamogga district administration confirmed to DH about a high-intensity blast from dynamite sticks being brought in a truck to a quarrying site on the city's outskirts.

Sources at Hunasodu village where the powerful blast occurred said more than 50 dynamite and gelatin sticks were being carried in a truck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at the loss of lives in an explosion in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and said the state government is providing all possible assistance to the affected.

In a message tweeted by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi said, "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences to the families of the victims. "The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future," he tweeted.