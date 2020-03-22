Shivamogga deserted in support of Janta Curfew

Shivamogga city wore a deserted look on Sunday as people stayed indoors in support of the Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of COVID-19.

However, those who arrived in Shivamogga from other parts of the state, including Bengaluru, by bus in the early hours of Sunday were worst affected. They had to pay much more than usual to reach their destinations in the district.

As bus services were suspended, people took lorries and autorickshaws to reach home. One of the passengers who had to go to Thirthahalli paid Rs 1,500 for an auto ride.

Public places were deserted as people stayed in indoors.

People queued up at milk parlours at 4:00 AM and returned to their homes right away. Only civic workers and police were on duty in the city.