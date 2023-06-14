Shivamogga MP urges Gadkari to upgrade state highway-25

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra on Wednesday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a four-lane highway between Shivamogga-Honnali-Malebennur -Harihara-Mariyammanahalli to ease traffic congestion by upgrading existing state highway-25. 

At present, the state highway-25 has two carriageways and due to this, the 182-km road is witnessing huge traffic congestion and accidents. Though in 2015, the Union Road Transport Ministry had given in-principle approval for the upgradation of the state highway to a national highway, the work for widening has not started, Raghavendra said in a letter to the Minister.

Raghavendra, who met Gadkari here, also said that this road is important to connect neighbouring states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.  

He also requested Gadkari to approve an alignment plan for a 16-km bypass road in the Northern part of Shivamogga city. The Karnataka government had agreed to release Rs 100 crore as 50 per cent cost-sharing of land acquisition cost earlier. Early building of the bypass would help decongest the city, he said in a memorandum.
 

Karnataka
Nitin Gadkari
shivamogga
B Y Raghavendra

