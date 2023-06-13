Shivamogga MP urges SAIL to stop closure of VISL Bhadravathi plant

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra on Tuesday urged the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) to stop the closure of VISL (Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant Limited) at Bhadravati and urged him to revive the plant by infusing required investment.

The MP, along with union leaders, met SAIL chairman Amarendu Prakash, and requested him to stop the process of closure of the steel plant in the interest of employees and economic development of Shivamogga district particularly Bhadravati.

The MP in his memorandum said that the total employee strength in the company is about 280 including executives. It also has a total of 1,340 contract labourers. About 10,000 families directly and indirectly depend on this plant for their livelihood, he said.

Also Read | SAIL's Q4 net profits fall by over 50% to Rs 1,159 crore

“The Karnataka Government and Government of India has sanctioned 150 acres of iron ore mines in Ramanadurga Range Sandur Taluk Ballari district for captive usage of SAIL-VISL requirements. Despite that it is learnt that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has initiated closure of VISL,” he said.

The MP requested the chairman to stop the closure process, instead modernise and upgrade the plant as a more viable unit. This makes SAIL-VISL can also contribute towards achieving the goal of National Steel Policy-2017, he said.

During the meeting, VISL employees union president Jagadish and others were present.