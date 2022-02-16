Shivamogga PU college denies entry to hijab-clad girls

Tension prevailed for a while at DVS Pre-University College in the city on Wednesday when Muslim girl students argued with lecturers for denying entry into the college for wearing hijab.

The students slammed the High Court order and said it is against the Constitution of India.

Also Read — Hijab row: Karnataka colleges reopen amid tight security

"It is an attempt to deny education to Muslim girls. We cover our entire body with cloth. But we are not permitted to attend classes. It is really shocking. We will not remove hijab under any circumstance as it is our right. Don't pressurise us to remove it. Are we going to college to kill anyone?" one of the protesters said. "Instead of encouraging Muslim girls to acquire education, we are denied it. What kind of justice is this?" she said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: