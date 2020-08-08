Shivamogga-Ranebennur rail project to become reality: Suresh Angadi

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said that Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway project work would be commenced soon after the completion of land acquisition for the purpose.

Inaugurating lift facility in Shivamogga railway station and new facilities provided in Arasalu station and Malgudi museum in Hosanagar taluk through weblink from his office in Belagavi, on Saturday, he said Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway project would be implemented without fail.

Referring to the project, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has consented to allot land at free of cost to the department for the execution of Shivamogga-Ranebennur railway project worth Rs 994 crore. Besides, the chief minister has promised to bear 50% cost of the project. Similarly, the government has promised to allot land for the construction of double track between Davangere and Bengaluru. The railway department is all set to commence the project work after the land is handed over to the officials concerned.

Presiding over the programme at PESIT college auditorium, Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said two lifts have been constructed in Shivamogga railway station at a cost of Rs 1 crore and it would become beneficial for senior citizens and passengers with physical disabilities.

Malgudi museum

He said in order to pay tribute to the actor-director the late Shankar Nag, who had shot the scenes of teleserial Malgudi Days at Arasalu railway station in the 1980s, the old railway station has been developed into the museum at a cost of Rs 25 lakh and has been named as Malgudi museum. The teleserial was based on the collections of short stories written by famous Indian novelist R K Narayan in his books Malgudi Days. The platform in the Arasalu railway station has been extended. With this, train with 28 coaches can stop in the station against earlier 12 coaches. The place will be developed into a tourist spot in the coming days.

He said the government requires Rs 245 crore to acquire land for the Shivamogga-Ranebennur railway route and it would be completed in two months. Similarly, the proposed projects namely Shivamogga-Harihar, doubling work of Birur-Shivamogga, Talaguppa-Siddapura and Shivamogga-Mangaluru via Sringeri have to to be executed in the coming days. The long-pending 100 feet ring road work in Shivamogga is expected to be completed in two months.

On rail over bridges, he said the railway minister has already approved construction of rail overbridges at Vidyanagar, Kashipura and Savalanga road in Shivamogga and at Kadadakatte in Bhadravathi town and the works are expected to be started soon.