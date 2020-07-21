Shivamogga records 62 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

The district recorded 62 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday.

With this, the number of cases rose to 933 so far and the death toll to 17.

According to media bulletin released by the deputy commissioner, of the 62 cases, 36 are from Shivamogga, ten from Bhadravathi, six from Shikaripur, five each from Sorab and Thirthahalli taluks. The district has 394 active cases.

Of them, 188 are in district Covid hospital, 178 in Covid Care Centres, 18 in private hospitals and ten in home quarantine.

Of the total 933 cases, 522 patients are discharged from the hospital after recovery. Of the 268 declared containment zones, 45 had been denotified.