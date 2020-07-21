Shivamogga records 62 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Shivamogga records 62 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 21 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 21:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The district recorded 62 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths on Tuesday.

With this, the number of cases rose to 933 so far and the death toll to 17.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

According to media bulletin released by the deputy commissioner, of the 62 cases, 36 are from Shivamogga, ten from Bhadravathi, six from Shikaripur, five each from Sorab and Thirthahalli taluks. The district has 394 active cases.

Of them, 188 are in district Covid hospital, 178 in Covid Care Centres, 18 in private hospitals and ten in home quarantine.

Of the total 933 cases,  522 patients are discharged from the hospital after recovery. Of the 268 declared containment zones, 45 had been denotified.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shivamogga
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Bill to allow Americans to sue China over Covid-19

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

 