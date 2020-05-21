Shivamogga records six more coronavirus cases

Shivamogga recorded six more COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the number of cases rose to 30.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said they returned to the district from Tamil Nadu and they have been put under quarantine. So, people need not panic.

They were shifted to McGann hospital after they were tested positive. It may be mentioned here that the throat swab tests of 11 police tested negative for COVID-19.

However, they are in home quarantine. They were part of a probe team which was entrusted with the responsibility of discovering how the girl from Shikaripur taluk was infected by COVID-19.