Shivamogga: Renowned seer dies of Covid-19

Shivamogga: Renowned seer dies of Covid-19

He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated in JC general hospital in Thirthahalli town

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 08 2021, 06:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 06:31 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Kavaledurga-based Bhuvanagiri Samsthan Mahamahattina Mutt seer Siddalinga Shivacharya Mahaswamy died of Covid-19 in a private hospital in the city on Monday. He was 58.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated in JC general hospital in Thirthahalli town. Later, he was shifted to Shivamogga. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer.

In his condolence message, he said the seer used to prepare food on his own and serve to devotees who visited the mutt. He had no assistants. The seer had vast knowledge of the day history of Keladi samsthan, the chief minister added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
shivamogga

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | PM Modi announces new vaccine policy

DH Toon | PM Modi announces new vaccine policy

Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

Top takeaways from Apple's Developer's Conference

CO2 in air at the highest level since measurement began

CO2 in air at the highest level since measurement began

DH Deciphers: Covishield vs Covaxin — Which is better?

DH Deciphers: Covishield vs Covaxin — Which is better?

Tryst with first-ever Dosa

Tryst with first-ever Dosa

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

 