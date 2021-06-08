Shivamogga: Renowned seer dies of Covid-19

Kavaledurga-based Bhuvanagiri Samsthan Mahamahattina Mutt seer Siddalinga Shivacharya Mahaswamy died of Covid-19 in a private hospital in the city on Monday. He was 58.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was treated in JC general hospital in Thirthahalli town. Later, he was shifted to Shivamogga. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the death of the seer.

In his condolence message, he said the seer used to prepare food on his own and serve to devotees who visited the mutt. He had no assistants. The seer had vast knowledge of the day history of Keladi samsthan, the chief minister added.