Shivamogga reports 10 more COVID-19 positive cases; 3 areas declared containment zones

Shivamogga recorded 10 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. With this, the number of cases in the district rose to 24.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said though the health bulletin stated that Shivamogga recorded 12 cases, two of them are undergoing treatment in another district. Eighteen primary contacts of these ten persons are also under quarantine.

Among the ten, five have a travel history to Mumbai, two to Kerala and two to Andhra Pradesh. The officials concerned have indulged in tracing contact of the remaining two persons.

He said Hallibailu in Thirthahalli taluk, Balekoppa in Shivamogga taluk and Taralaghatta in Shikaripur taluk have been declared as containment zones. Of the 976 persons who returned to Shivamogga from various states and districts, throat swabs of 810 had been tested. The lab reports of the remaining 166 are awaited.