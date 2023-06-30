Shivamogga: Villagers claim tiger attack, forest staff say leopard

Incidents of elephant, and leopard attacks in Malnad areas in the Shivamogga district in Karnataka have become a common phenomenon in recent years.

Despite this, a suspected tiger attack reported at Marathi village near Ambaragudda in Sagar taluk on June 28 has not only triggered fear among people of the region, but has also put the staff of the Forest Department in a fix as they had, thus far, not spotted any tiger in the region's forests.

Consequently, the reported attack has left officials confused as to whether the assailant was a tiger or a leopard.

According to the villagers, a tiger attacked Ganesha Kanchikeri (42) at Marathi village near Ambaragudda in Sagar taluk on June 28 night when he was asleep, injuring his right arm. Currently, he is undergoing treatment in the general hospital at Kundapur of Udupi district.

The villagers claimed that the lone tiger had been sighted in the region over the past week. They also called on the Forest Department to capture it at the earliest.

Also Read | Girl injured in leopard attack in Chamrajnagar's Hanur

When DH contacted officials, Range Forest Officer (Sagar division) Sandhya dimissed the possibility that the June 28 attack was carried out by a tiger. Officials said that the animal in question could have been a leopard as the region was not habitated by tigers.

Only leopards, black panthers, bison, and other animals inhabit the forests of the region, so the villagers must have mistaken a leopard for a tiger, the official noted.

When contacted, environmentalist and Western Ghat Task Force former member B M Kumaraswamy said the presence of tigers in Malnad areas is highly improbable.

“Our forest has huge trees and tigers can’t run or hunt in such a forest due to the presence of trees. Generally, tigers don’t come out of their traditional habitats. But, this tiger may have come from Kali Tiger Reserve in Uttara Kannada district. This is only a possibility, otherwise, tigers don’t live in Malnad forest,” he added.

He also pointed out that walking in the forest area in Shivamogga district is an uphill task for people due to the presence of trees. Given such conditions, tigers don’t live here, he added.