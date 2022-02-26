Shivamogga violence: Trade body pegs losses at Rs 200 cr

Five days after the murder of Bajrang Dal activists and the violence that followed, Shivamogga city is returning to normal with the district administration allowing the traders to open their businesses from 6 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

According to the Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the loss of revenue due to the violence and curfew orders has been estimated at Rs 200 crore. Traders had already suffered losses due to the pandemic in the last two years. Curfew and the prohibitory orders further hit them hard. They may need more than a month to recover from it, the SDCCI sources said.

SDCCI president Gopinath said, over 15,000 GST-enrolled business establishments are operating in the city. Besides, over 250 hotels, canteens and lodges are functioning in the city and they used to make a business of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per day. The curfew orders following the violence have worsened the conditions of small shopkeepers.

Also Read | 'MLA ticket for Harsha's mother campaign' begins

Seers visit Harsha's family

A delegation of seers of various mutts led by Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga mutt met the family members of the slain Bajrang Dal worker Harsha and provided financial aid to the family.

Bhagiratha Peeta Seer Purushottamananda Swamiji, Bhovi Guru Peeta head Siddarameshwara Swamiji, Madara Chennaiah Swamiji, Basava Marulasidda Swami, Basavaprabhu Swami and others were present on the occasion.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha also met the family members and presented a cheque for Rs 5 lakh to the family.

Also Read | Shivamogga inches towards peace after violent protests over activist's murder

District Congress Committee president H S Sundaresh, former MLC R Prasanna Kumar, former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna and Congress leader R M Manjunath Gowda expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: