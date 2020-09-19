Shivamogga zilla panchayat tops state in Facebook competition

It was a joyous moment for people of the district as Shivamogga zilla panchayat's Facebook account received the maximum likes and thus topped the state in a Facebook 'likes competition' that commenced from July 15 and culminated on September 15.

In order to inform people about the development projects implemented by each zilla panchayat in the state, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department had organised zilla panchayat Facebook 'likes competition'. All 30 zilla panchayats in the state had uploaded the details of development works, on-going projects, usefulness for public with photos on their Facebook pages. People were asked to like the page after examining the content. Shivamogga bagged the first prize and Mandya won the second prize.

Speaking to DH, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Sridhar said Shivamogga zilla panchayat Facebook page received 19,448 likes in the last two months. "We are happy that people have appreciated the works implemented by Shivamogga zilla panchayat. We have communicated the same to Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department. We are told that prize would be awarded on October 2."