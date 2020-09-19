Shivamogga ZP tops state in RDPRD’s FB like competition

Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat's Facebook account received the maximum likes and thus topped the state in a Facebook like competition, organised by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, which started from July 15 and ended on September 15.

In order to inform people about the development projects implemented by each Zilla Panchayat in the state, the department had organised the Zilla Panchayat Facebook likes competition. All 30 Zilla Panchayats in the state had uploaded the details of development works, ongoing projects, usefulness for the public with photographs on their Facebook page. People were asked to like the page after examining the content. Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat bagged the first prize and Mandya Zilla Panchayat won the second prize.

Speaking to DH, Zilla Panchayat deputy secretary Sridhar said Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat Facebook page received 19,448 likes in the last two months. "We are happy that people have appreciated the works implemented by Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat. We have communicated the same to the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. We are told that the prize will be presented on October 2."