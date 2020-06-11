Shivashankar Kallur urges govt to provide Rs 5K to Rs 7K unemployment allowance to jobless youths

JD(S) candidate for Karnataka West Graduates' constituency elections for Legislative Council, Shivashankar Kallur has urged the government to provide Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 unemployment allowance to the youth who have no jobs, and 30 per cent reservation for graduates in government contracts.

"A committee headed by MLC Basavaraj Horatti should be constituted, and based on its report, decisions should be taken about school reopening, SSLC examinations, and online education," he said.

Special package for youth who have returned to villages due to the lockdown, additional wages for guest lecturers, withdrawal of the order to cancel BPL card for those having tractors, not asking teachers to visit schools when schools are closed, completion of teachers' transfer process before school reopening, decentralisation of PUC science paper valuation, and wages for guest lecturers of residential schools during the lockdown period are also among his demands.

Campaigning

"As more people cannot be gathered due to COVID-19 situation, I have personally met around 10,000 voters in last three months, and I will meet 25,000 more persons till the elections are held. Help of various organisations and villagers is taken, while social media is also being used for campaigning in district and taluk levels," he said.

Serious attempts would be made to solve the problems haunting teachers, lecturers, government employees, retired employees, and advocates, Kallur added.