Shobha Karandlaje plants saplings on Janashirvada Yatre

Shobha Karandlaje plants saplings in Mandya on Janashirvada Yatre

Shobha launched the Janashirvada Yatra from Nidaghatta in Maddur

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Aug 16 2021, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 17:51 ist
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje planting paddy seedlings. Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje grabbed attention by transplanting paddy seedlings at Honaganahalli, in Mandya taluk, on Monday.

The Minister was on a tour to Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts as part of  'Janashirvada Yatre'. The enthusiastic Shobha joined a group of women on the paddy field and planted paddy saplings. She also got boarded the tractor, along with District in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda and planted saplings using a machine.

She visited the jaggery making unit (Aalemane) in Sathanuru and watched how the jaggery was being made. She also tasted a piece of freshly made jaggery.

Speaking to reporters, Shobha said, "I have gathered details on the adulteration of jaggery with chemicals. I have suggested to the jaggery makers not to use chemicals for jaggery production".

Shobha launched the Janashirvada Yatra from Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk. She also inspected the fair price shop at Rudrakshipura village.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Shobha Karandlaje

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 