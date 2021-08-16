Shobha Karandlaje plants saplings in Mandya on Janashirvada Yatre

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje grabbed attention by transplanting paddy seedlings at Honaganahalli, in Mandya taluk, on Monday.

The Minister was on a tour to Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts as part of 'Janashirvada Yatre'. The enthusiastic Shobha joined a group of women on the paddy field and planted paddy saplings. She also got boarded the tractor, along with District in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda and planted saplings using a machine.

She visited the jaggery making unit (Aalemane) in Sathanuru and watched how the jaggery was being made. She also tasted a piece of freshly made jaggery.

Speaking to reporters, Shobha said, "I have gathered details on the adulteration of jaggery with chemicals. I have suggested to the jaggery makers not to use chemicals for jaggery production".

Shobha launched the Janashirvada Yatra from Nidaghatta in Maddur taluk. She also inspected the fair price shop at Rudrakshipura village.

