Shobha Yatre in Kolar under police security

Srirama Sene members took out a Shobha Yatre here on Sunday under police security.

The Sene had planned the Yatra and other events near Gandhivana to mark Rama Navami on April 8,9 and 10. However, the police refused permission for the Yatra in the wake of untoward incidents during a Shobha Yatra in Mulbagal town in the district. The police yielded to the pressure and granted permission for the yatra in Kolar, imposing certain conditions.

There was a ban on delivering provocative speeches, using loudspeakers, raising slogans and inviting those known for provocative speeches to the event. However, these restrictions were violated. Sri Rama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik was brought to the stage. A loudspeaker was also used. Muthalik left the stage based without making a speech based on police directions. The Yatra passed through MG Road, Champak Circle, College Circle, Bangarpet Road and concluded at Katharipalya school.

