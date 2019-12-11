Shobhayatre marks Datta Jayanti

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal organised a Shobha yatra on account of Datta Jayanti in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

The yatre which commenced from Kamadhenu Mahashakti Ganapathi Temple premises on Rathnagiri Road. The statue of Gurudattatreya was carried out in a decorated vehicle on the occasion. A large number of devotees participated in the procession. Bursting of crackers and various art troupes added colour to the

yatre.

Bhagawadwaja was seen all over the shobhaytre. Youth were dancing to the tunes of DJ music throughout. People were witnessing the shobhaytre by standing on the top of the buildings on either side of the road.

Many were seen clicking photographs of the shobhayatre. District-in-Charge Minister C T Ravi participated in the shobhayatre which concluded at Azad Park Circle.