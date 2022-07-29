Shops to remain shut from 6 pm to 6 am till August 1 in Dakshina Kannada

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district to keep all the shops and business establishments shut from 6 pm to 6 am till August 1.

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

In the wake of the recent murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, followed by killing of Mohammed Fazil in the district, the prohibitory order has been issued as a measure to check any untoward incident in the district.

In the meantime, the district administration has convened a peace meeting at the DC’s office in Mangaluru on July 30 at 11 am.