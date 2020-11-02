Shortage of ACF, RFOs, a challenge for Forest dept

The rise in crime in the forests under Chamarajanagar Circle has turned into a challenge for the Forest department.

The number of forest crimes, like poaching and theft, have increased in recent months, especially after the lockdown was imposed. Vacant posts of officers is also said to be the reason for the rise in forest crime.

Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve has an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF). But, Male Mahadeshwara and Cauvery wildlife sanctuaries have no ACFs. Besides, five posts of Range Forest Officers (RFO) too are lying vacant.

Three posts of RFOs are vacant at MM Hills and two posts at Cauvery wildlife sanctuaries. The RFO posts are vacant at Hanur, MM Hills and Palar range, while two posts have to be filled at Kothanuru and Sangama range in Cauvery wildlife sanctuary.

The ACFs and RFOs play an important role in administrative matters and also in protecting the forests. It is difficult to monitor the employees and allot them duties, if there are no RFOs. This impacts the guarding of forests, opine the officials.

Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Manoj Kumar said, "There is no shortage of second level employees in Chamrarajanagar regional circle, but we are facing a shortage of ACFs and RFOs. It would definitely be a burden on others and also affects their work."

According to the statistics available, from January to September 2020, the Forest department has registered 47 poaching cases in the reserve forests. There are also cases of sandalwood thefts.

While BRT registered 19 cases, MM Hills sanctuary saw 13 cases and Cauvery wildlife sanctuary 15 cases.