‘Shortage of oxygen was not considered seriously’

Though the Covid Hospital in Chamarajanagar was facing oxygen shortage repeatedly, the district administration had not taken the issue seriously, complain a section of the people.

There are instances when oxygen cylinders were brought in a hurry from Mysuru or from nearby hospitals to treat patients. The district daministration, Health department and the officials were confident that the 6,000-litre capacity plant was sufficient to meet the oxygen demands for a week. Besides, they relied on the oxygen cylinders in stock. But, as the demand for oxygen increased, the plant went dry in one-and-a-half day, leaving the hospital to depend on cylinders again, members of the families of a few patients said.

As there was no supply of cylinders from Mysuru to Basavarajendra Hospital in Mariyala, around 10 patients were admitted to the district hospital. A few doctors alleged that no action was taken, even though oxygen shortage was brought to the notice of the district administration, by private hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi held a meeting with the doctors and the officials on Sunday evening. Once, they learnt that the cylinders were not reaching by 9 pm, they started arranging for it, said sources.

KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayana raised doubts about the shortage of oxygen during his interaction with the doctors recently and brought it to the notice of the DC, said a few doctors.