The locomotive of Tirur-Jaipur Shramik Special Express derailed near Padil in Karnataka in the wee hours of Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.

According to sources, the accident relief train rushed to the spot. The restoration work is in progress.

It may be recalled that the spot had witnessed landslide in August, which had disrupted train services for several days.