Shravana: No entry at BR Hill temple on Saturdays

The Religious Endowment department has restricted the entry of devotees to Biligiri Rangana Betta (BR Hill) temple and other temples in the taluk on Saturdays, during the month of Shravana, as a precautionary measure in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The month of Shravana begins on Tuesday (July 22). As a large number of people visit the temple of Ranganatha on Saturdays, during Shravana, the taluk administration has taken the decision to restrict the devotees for a month.

Thousands of devotees visit the temple every year. However, this year, they would be allowed to enter the temple only during the stipulated time, on other days. Many offer their crop produce to the deity, as thanksgiving. The temple would be abuzz with activity, during Shravana month.

With Covid cases on the rise, devotees should offer prayers and observe the Saturday rituals at home. The religious rituals should be followed in a meaningful manner, said temple executive officer S M Venkatesh Prasad.

Meanwhile, Kambada Narasimhaswamy temple in Nagamangala taluk too has cancelled all special rituals of Shravana, as a precautionary measure, according to temple seva samiti president Narasimhamurthy.

Narasimhaswamy temple here attracts a large number of people from across the state and also from other states. As a precautionary measure, all temple rituals have been cancelled from July 21 to August 19, he said.