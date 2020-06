Two siblings drowned in a agriculture pond at Gundewadi village in Athani taluk on Saturday.

They were identified as Paris Neminath Kupwade (15) and his sister Sanmati (13).

Paris, while going for swimming, had taken Sanmati along to teach her to swim.

The rope that Sanmati had been tied to broke away and she began to drown. Paris too plunged in the pond to save his sister, but both drowned.

Athani police have registered a case.