Siddaganga seer wants controversy over textbook revision to end

Siddalinga Swamiji, seer of the Tumakuru-based Siddaganga Mutt, stated on Friday that peace must prevail in Karnataka and the ongoing row over the SSLC school textbook revision must end.

He also asserted that nobody should add wrong information in the textbooks.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that social reformer Basavanna had refused to wear a janeu (sacred thread) in the 12th century, and it was a fact. Such details must be there in the textbooks, he said.

According to Swamiji, Basavanna contributed to human life on a large scale; he had guided people socially, economically, and politically. So, nobody should insult Basavanna or portray him wrongly. But facts must be there in textbooks, he said.

Suggesting that the government should provide moral education to children, he said the government should frame textbooks with some moral values.