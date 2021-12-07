Siddalingeshwara and Mahadeshwara idols damaged

Miscreants have demolished idols at a temple in Mathada Kaval near Berya in the taluk. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

The miscreants demolished idols of Siddalingeshwara and Mahadeshwara at Mathada Kaval. The doors of the temple were closed on Monday night after the villagers celebrated the last ‘Karthika Somuvara’. The incident came to light when a few villagers visited the temple on Tuesday.

The villagers alleged that the miscreants destroyed the idols intentionally to create violence in the village.

Mysuru DySP A R Sumith visited the spot.