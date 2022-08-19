Siddaramaiah expressed regret over Veerashiava-Lingayat issue: Seer

Rambhapuri Peeth seer Prasanna Veera Someshwara Swami on Friday said former chief minister Siddaramaiah had confided in him that the push for according a separate religion status for Lingayat when he was in power was a mistake and that he regretted it.

During his visit to Rambhapuri Mutt here, Siddaramaiah told him, "I didn't make any attempt to divide Veerashaiava-Lingayats. A few people misguided me. I regret it." the seer said quoting the Leader of Opposition in Assembly.

Siddaramaiah was accused of trying to break Veerashaiva-Lingayats by giving separate religious status (for Lingayats). "During his visit to the mutt, he spoke his mind... Siddaramaiah said he would not take any rash decisions on issues pertaining to religion. He told me that he would work for the welfare of people and the development of the state," the seer said.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah visited Sharada Peeth in Sringeri. He performed special puja at Shakti Ganapati and Shankaracharya temples and sought the blessings of Vidhushekarabharati Swami.