‘Siddaramaiah key to Kurubas’ demand for ST status’

‘Siddaramaiah key to Kurubas’ demand for ST status’

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Dec 29 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 22:00 ist
Rural development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa pays floral tributes to a statue of Kanakadasa during a meeting in Mysuru on Tuesday. MLC A H Vishwanath and former minister H M Revanna are seen. DH PHOTO

Seer of Hosadurga branch of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha Eshwaranandapuri Swami said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah is key to the demand of Kuruba community people for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status and reservation.

During a preparatory meeting on the ongoing movement, demanding reservation under ST category for Kuruba community, the seer said that the blue print for the demand was drawn at Siddaramaiah’s house itself.

“Siddaramaiah, also Opposition Leader, is the head of the Kuruba community. He said, there is no need to take to the streets, to seek our demand. But, he has agreed to the issue of including Kuruba community under ST list, during a discussion at his house,” said the seer.

Eshwaranandapuri Swami said that there should not be talks of dissent in the movement. “Eshwarappa of the BJP is not leading the movement. But, it is Kuruba Eshwarppa, who is spearheading the movement. This movement is not against anybody, but for the development and welfare of the community. There is no role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in this movement. Some vested interests are misleading Siddaramaiah,” he said.

MLC A H Vishwanath said, “The first seer of Kanaka Guru Peetha was from the RSS. We have to note that Kurubas are Hindus. This movement is not in favour of any person or party, but for the community people. Without a movement, no demand will be met. Leaders of the community should understand this.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha Eshwaranandapuri Swami
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

Five new rules that will have an impact on your wallet

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

Trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal

 