‘Siddaramaiah key to Kurubas’ demand for ST status’

Seer of Hosadurga branch of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha Eshwaranandapuri Swami said that former chief minister Siddaramaiah is key to the demand of Kuruba community people for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status and reservation.

During a preparatory meeting on the ongoing movement, demanding reservation under ST category for Kuruba community, the seer said that the blue print for the demand was drawn at Siddaramaiah’s house itself.

“Siddaramaiah, also Opposition Leader, is the head of the Kuruba community. He said, there is no need to take to the streets, to seek our demand. But, he has agreed to the issue of including Kuruba community under ST list, during a discussion at his house,” said the seer.

Eshwaranandapuri Swami said that there should not be talks of dissent in the movement. “Eshwarappa of the BJP is not leading the movement. But, it is Kuruba Eshwarppa, who is spearheading the movement. This movement is not against anybody, but for the development and welfare of the community. There is no role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in this movement. Some vested interests are misleading Siddaramaiah,” he said.

MLC A H Vishwanath said, “The first seer of Kanaka Guru Peetha was from the RSS. We have to note that Kurubas are Hindus. This movement is not in favour of any person or party, but for the community people. Without a movement, no demand will be met. Leaders of the community should understand this.”