Siddaramaiah, DKS insulted Kurubas, Vokkaligas: KSE

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar insulted Kurubas, Vokkaligas: KSE

Eshwarappa went on to say that there was no strong opposition party in several states across India

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jul 25 2022, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 22:42 ist
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA K S Eshwarappa. Credit: DH Photo

By claiming they would become the next Karnataka chief minister with the respective support of Kuruba and Vokkaliga communities, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar have insulted the communities, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA K S Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the former minister said the former chief minister and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president not only insulted the communities but also noted social leaders like Kanakadasa, Sangolli Rayanna and Kempe Gowda by identifying them with their caste.

Eshwarappa went on to say that there was no strong opposition party in several states across India, and that was the Congress party’s current state.

Talking about nominating B Y Vijayendra from Shikaripur constituency, Eshwarappa said he was confident senior leader B S Yediyurappa will get approval from central leaders about his son’s nomination. He also made it clear that the party high command will take a final call on candidates for the 2023 assembly polls.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KSE
K S Eshwarappa
dk shivakumar
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

 