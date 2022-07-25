Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar insulted Kurubas, Vokkaligas: KSE

By claiming they would become the next Karnataka chief minister with the respective support of Kuruba and Vokkaliga communities, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar have insulted the communities, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA K S Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, the former minister said the former chief minister and the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president not only insulted the communities but also noted social leaders like Kanakadasa, Sangolli Rayanna and Kempe Gowda by identifying them with their caste.

Eshwarappa went on to say that there was no strong opposition party in several states across India, and that was the Congress party’s current state.

Talking about nominating B Y Vijayendra from Shikaripur constituency, Eshwarappa said he was confident senior leader B S Yediyurappa will get approval from central leaders about his son’s nomination. He also made it clear that the party high command will take a final call on candidates for the 2023 assembly polls.