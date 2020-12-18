Siddaramaiah yet to decide on contest, constituency

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he has not yet decided on the next election- either contest or constituency.

Speaking to media persons here, on Friday, he said that he would be able to take a decision in the next six months or one year. In reply to a question on his choice of constituency, he said that when he is yet to decide on his next contest, how could he decide on a constituency.

It has to be noted that in a meeting at Guledgudda of Badami Assembly constituency, he appealed to the people to support him in the future also. Since a few months, he is spending some time in Badami segment, which he rarely visited for almost two years.

To a query on demands by the Congress workers for an alternative leader in his former constituency of Chamundeshwari, Siddaramiah said, it is a welcome demand. “I am not here forever. New leaders should emerge,” he said.

He admitted that he has not toured Chamundeshwari segment since the 2018 election and the Grama Janadhikar Samavesha of Congress workers of the constituency, in the wake of Gram Panchayat (GP) elections in Mysuru on Friday, was his first interaction with them.