Siddaramotsava and freedom march shows party's unity: U T Khader

Mangalore MLA U T Khader who is also Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly said that there was no difference of opinion among the leaders in the Congress. The 75th birthday of Siddaramaiah is observed by the party under the leadership of KPCC President D K Shivakumar.

“The Siddaramotsava in Davangere and the freedom march by mobilising 75,000 people in Bengaluru is not a show of strength but shows the unity in the party. The unity in the Congress has created fear in BJP '' he told media persons in Mangaluru.

Adhere to guidelines

The MLA called upon people to adhere to the guidelines in the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

No one should violate the guidelines and create confusion in the minds of the people. Even Ulemas have issued clear-cut directions in this regard in the wake of Bakrid to be observed on July 10.

The government should issue guidelines for the Bakrid celebrations within the ambit of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

As per the Act, the only slaughter allowed is buffalo aged above 14 years and terminally-ill cattle. The government should clarify whether buffalo aged above 14 years can be slaughtered by issuing guidelines.