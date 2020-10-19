Siddramaiah has no moral right to speak against BJP government: Ashwath Narayan

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan slammed former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that he has no moral right to speak against the state government over floods.

The DCM was speaking to reporters, here on Monday. Replying to Siddaramaiah's comments that the state government failed to manage flood situation, he said, Siddaramaiah is playing politics over flood situation.

All the states have accepted NDRF norms and the Union government has released funds as per the norms. According to him, the state has received more funds than expected.

He also charged Congress leaders and said, let Congress leaders obtain details of the funds released by then UPA government, he charged.

Colleges to be opened soon

The DCM, also Minister for Higher education said, the colleges will opened soon in the state. The Union and University Grants Commission have released clear guidelines. All the necessary arrangements will be made to ensure safety of teachers and students. Colleges will be opened soon, he said.

All the institutions are conducting online classes and the students want off line classes, he said.

By-polls

Ashwath Narayan expressed hopes of victory of BJP candidates for Shira and RR Nagar by-polls. "The people want a stable government and the people will vote for BJP," he said.

People had given several opportunity for JD(S) and Congress parties but, the leaders failed to serve people, he said.