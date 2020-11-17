Simha ‘ignores’ statement of Sumalatha

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said, "There is no need to take the comments of Mandya MP A Sumalatha seriously, as her statements are inspired by movies, as she is a movie star."

In response to a comment of Sumalatha, against him, that he is a ‘Pete Rowdy’ (town ruffian), he said that he would be inspired by her husband’s portrayal of the character of Jaleela in is debutant film ‘Nagarahavu’.

Sumalatha had commented in response to a reaction of Simha, in which he tells over the phone to some person, “She will not let others to work and she will also not work. If you need any support come to me”. Its video was in circulation on the social media.

Simha said that he is not a star and no fan will vote for him blindly. “Thus, only my work will fetch me votes. I believe in the philosophy of Basavanna, ‘Work is Worship’, and follow it in principle. Democracy is not for dominance under the guise of influential background. A cobbler’s son became the President of the USA, a tea vendor has become our Prime minister. So, even a common man like me could become MP,” he said.

He said, "The people of Mandya asked him about the progress on the works of the 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. They had anxiety about connectivity across the highway, as some of the villages are spread on both sides of the highway."

"I assured them that flyovers and underpass would be constructed wherever necessary. The highway will help the progress of the people of Mandya and Ramanagara districts too. So, I was giving clarification and was assuring the people about the works,” he said.

In response to Sumalatha’s comment on the roads in Kodagu, Simha said, "The Mandya MP should know which roads comes under the concern of the MP, MLAs, ZP members, Taluk Panchayat members and Gram Panchayat members, before issuing such statements."