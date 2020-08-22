Simple Dasara this year, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said this year’s Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated in a simple manner in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After making a traditional offering (bagina) to the Kabini dam across Kapila River in Mysuru, the chief minister said there was no question of whether Dasara will be celebrated.

“The state has received good rainfall and the groundwater table has improved. Farming activity has picked up, even though people are affected due to floods in some parts of the state. Dasara will be a low-key affair due to the crisis,” the Chief Minister said.

A high-power committee will soon meet on Dasara celebrations and decide on the modalities, the chief minister said.

As per Chandramana Hindu calendar, Navaratri starts on October 17, the first day of Nija Ashwija month.