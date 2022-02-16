Simple kumbh mela in T Narasipur

DHNS
DHNS, T Narasipur,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 04:48 ist
Seers of various mutts take part in the kumbh mela held at Triveni Sangam in T Narasipur in Mysuru district on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Kumbh mela, held once in three years at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three Rivers Kaveri, Kapila and Guptagamini, was held in a simple manner here on Wednesday.

The festival used to be held in a grand manner with thousands thronging the place for a holy dip.

However, there was no ‘magha snana’ this year. Several saints and pontiffs took part in the rituals and performed pujas on account of ‘magha poornima’. 

Tirumakudalu Narasipura (T Narasipur) is a popular pilgrimage centre. The Kumbh Mela is being held since 1989. Fifteen melas have been held so far. There was not much crowd this year due to Covid.

Jayendrapuri Swami of Kailashrama in Tiruchi, Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt seer Somanatha Swami, Kaginele Shakha Mutt’s Shivanandapuri Swami and others took part in the meal.   

