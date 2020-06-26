Simple, significant Aashada Friday atop Chamundi Hill

Aashada Friday was celebrated in a simple and significant manner at goddess Chamundeshwari temple, atop Chamundi Hill here.

The temple remained closed for the devotees due to the outbreak Covid-19. However, the temple priests performed puja rituals to the deity, on the first Aashada Friday. The ritual commenced at 4.30 am. Rituals such as rudrabhisheka, panchamrutha abhisheka were performed and mahamangalarathi was offered at 6.30 am. The procession of the deity was held inside the temple premises, and the temple closed at 8 am. Abhisheka and puja was performed between 6 pm and 7.30 pm.

Temple chief priest N Shashishekar Dixit said, “The rituals will be followed in a similar manner on all Aashada Fridays and no special decorations will be made. This was the first time since several years, that the temple was closed for the devotees on Aashada Friday.”

There will be no distribution of prasada during the month of Aashada this year. It is common for the city temples to wear a festive look on Aashada Fridays, with mass distribution of prasada, by several organisations and auto drivers. This year, it has been restricted in view of the pandemic.