Simple Vijayadashami sans procession in Mangaluru this year

Vijayadashami was observed in various temples in Dakshina Kannada with puja rituals and without any processions on Monday.

Puja rituals were held at Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple, Mangaladevi Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Polali Rajarajeshwari and other temples in the district. At Kudroli Temple, 'Vagishwari Durga Homa', 'Shivapuje', 'Devi Pushpalankara Puja', 'Utsava, 'Mantapa Bali', 'Mantapa Puja' and other rituals were held prior to the immersion of Goddess Sharada.

'Vidyarambha' and 'Tulabhara' sevas were held at Mangaladevi and 'Rathotsava' was held in the night.

Usually, at Kudroli Temple, the idols of Navadurgas along with Mahaganapathy and Sharada were taken in procession for seven kilometres, embellished by decorative umbrellas, tableaus, bands, chende and traditional dances. The Covid-19 pandemic has put a brake on the elaborate procession of the Mangaluru Dasara.

The procession of Navadurgas, Ganapathi and Sharada idols were taken within the temple premises before the immersion of the idols in the temple lake. Prior to the 'visarjana puja' rituals, a tableau of Narayana Guru was taken out for a round in the city.

Every year, the Dasara procession would pass through Kambala Road, Mannagudda, Ladyhill, Lalbagh, Ballalbagh, PVS, Navabharath Circle, K S Rao Road, Hampankatte, University College, Ganapathi High School, Venkatrama Temple, Car Street, Alake before reaching back to the temple in the wee hours of the following day. The devotees would throng the roads to get a glimpse of the procession along with tableaus.

'Vijayadashami' and 'Shami Puja' was held at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. The worshipped goddess was taken out in a procession till Kashikatte on the occasion.