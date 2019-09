Sindhu Roopesh has been appointed as the new 129th Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district on Friday evening.

She was earlier serving as Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Sindhu is a BE graduate from Mysuru and a 2011 batch IAS. She had secured the first rank in the civil service examinations in the state.

Her appointment as the new DC came close on the heels of Sasikanth Senthil's resignation.