Single ticket for Mysuru's many tourists spots to be back this Dasara

Tourists visiting the city, beginning from this Dasara, need not wait in long queues to purchase tickets at various tourist spots.

The district administration has planned to introduce a single ticket for multiple tourist spots. A large number of tourists throng Mysuru palace, Chamarajendra zoological gardens, Karanji lake, St Philomena’s church, Lalitha Mahal palace, rail museum, and wax museum among other places.

The tourist footfall is very high during weekends and government holidays.

At present, tickets are issued at entry points of the respective tourist spots. The authorities are planning to introduce a single ticket to save visitors’ time.

The initiative is not new as it was in place a few years back.

In 2014, the authorities had introduced the single ticket system and it received an overwhelming response.

However, it was suspended due to reasons like the lockdown imposed due to Covid-19.

Now, with tourism activities picking up, the authorities are willing to relaunch the single ticket system. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said the authorities will review the pros and cons of the previous system and implement an improved version. It will benefit visitors willing to cover maximum places, he said.

The people’s representatives suggested that the district administration take up the initiative and the latter is now working on it.

Online availability

H K Manoj, a resident of Bengaluru who visits the city regularly, said, “We visit Mysuru once in a year. Chamundi hill, zoo and palace are our must visit places. We need not waste time standing in a queue now”. He recommended that tickets should be made available online.