Six held for stone-pelting at Mangaluru Maulana Azad Bhavan

The Mangaluru South (Pandeshwara) police arrested six persons including a minor in connection with the pelting of stones at Maulana Azad Bhavan, that houses offices of Minority Development department at Pandeshwara.

The arrested are Dhanraj Shetty (21) of Goodshed, Sushanth (20) of Emmekere, Karthik Shetty (26) of Kanduka, Sangar Bangera (20), Maneesh Putran (20) and a minor, all hailing from Hoige Bazar. The court has granted bail to the minor while others have been remanded in judicial custody.

Some unidentified miscreants had pelted stones at the Maualana Azad Bhavana on August 13 midnight and damaged windowpanes of the first floor of the building. Based on the CCTV footage, the police arrested the accused.