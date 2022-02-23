Six injured in Ferris wheel mishap

Six persons, including children, suffered minor injuries, in a Ferris wheel mishap at Ullal on Tuesday night. The Ferris wheel and other amusements were in progress as a part of an uroos at Hazrat Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

The injured were identified as Ummer Farooq (42), Mohammed Tayyeb (7), Mashitha (18), Noorjan (36), Saleeka (28) and Sameer (41). All the injured were from Alekala, Ullal.

