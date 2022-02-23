Six injured in Ferris wheel mishap

Six injured in Ferris wheel mishap

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 23 2022, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 10:12 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Six persons, including children, suffered minor injuries, in a Ferris wheel mishap at Ullal on Tuesday night. The Ferris wheel and other amusements were in progress as a part of an uroos at Hazrat Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said. 

The injured were identified as Ummer Farooq (42), Mohammed Tayyeb (7), Mashitha (18), Noorjan (36), Saleeka (28) and Sameer (41). All the injured were from Alekala, Ullal. 

