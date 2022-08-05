Six of a family perish in road accident in Yadgir

Six of a family perish in road accident in Karnataka's Yadgir

Mohammed Fazal Hussain, the injured, is being treated at a private hospital in Kalaburagi, added the police

DHNS
DHNS, Benglauru,
  Aug 05 2022, 08:58 ist
  updated: Aug 06 2022, 03:13 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Six people of a family including a five-month-old baby were killed, while one more was injured in a head-on collision between a car and a mini truck near Siddharoodha Mutt at Arakera (K) village of Gurmatkal taluk in Yadgir district on Thursday night. 

The deceased are Heena Begum (30), Imran (22), both residents of Ranganmohalla of Chakrakatta in Yadgir, Mohammed Nazar Hussain (76), Noorjahan Begum (70), the couple, Mohammed Wajid Hussain (40) and five-month-old Umeza, all residents of Hatti M G road in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district, said the police.

Mohammed Fazal Hussain, the injured, is being treated at a private hospital in Kalaburagi, added the police.

Seven people were returning to Hatti after participating in a religious ritual at Hazrat Abdul Shah Dargah near Kodangal in Telangana in the car. The truck driver absconded after the accident. 

A case has been registered at Gurmatkal police station.

