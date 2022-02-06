Six of family hacked to death, probe under way

Six people of a family, including four children, were hacked to death with weapons at KRS Village in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (30), her children Raju (10), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), her brother, Ganesh, and his son Govind (8). The reason for the murders is not known.

The incident took place when Lakshmi's husband, Gangaram, was out of town for work.

IGP (southern range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar and SP N Yateesh visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squad were also pressed into service.

