Six of family hacked to death, probe under way

The police said the reason for the murder was not known and have pressed fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs into service

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, Srirangapatna,
  • Feb 06 2022, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 14:48 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Six people of a family, including four children, were hacked to death with weapons at KRS Village in Srirangapatna taluk on Saturday night, the police said. 

The deceased were identified as Lakshmi (30), her children Raju (10), Komal (7) and Kunal (4), her brother, Ganesh, and his son Govind (8). The reason for the murders is not known.

The incident took place when Lakshmi's husband, Gangaram, was out of town for work. 

IGP (southern range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar and SP N Yateesh visited the spot. Fingerprint experts and sniffer dog squad were also pressed into service. 

