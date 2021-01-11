Six parks to be developed in Mangaluru City Corporation limits

In a bid to improve greenery, provide more lung space and to provide citizens more places for recreation, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will develop six parks in its jurisdiction.

The government has sanctioned Rs 23.45 crore under 15th SFC (State Finance Commission) grant for 2020-21 and the MCC has finalised the action plans as per the government guidelines.

Of the amount, Rs 1,56,30,000 will be spent on developing the 6 parks. The parks to be developed are - Bangrakuloor ward park, park near Bhagavathi Temple in Kambla ward, Mangalanagara park and Jeppu park in Mangaladevi ward, park in Padavu West ward, park at Kadri North ward and a park near Mayor Bungalow in Mannagudda ward.

A few of the parks that were identified for development are in dilapidated condition and crying for attention. Play area for children with slides, walking track will be developed in the identified parks.

According to officials along with development works, parks will also be developed in the city. The parks will also be maintained. The detailed project report for the development of parks will be prepared at the earliest. The development of the parks will help in increasing the green cover by way of planting saplings.

Crematorium development

The MCC has also decided to develop three crematoriums in its jurisdiction at an estimated cost of Rs 1.56 crore. The crematoriums to be developed are at Nandigudde in Attavar ward at an estimated cost of Rs 36.33 lakh; at Bajal ward at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh and at Surathkal at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore.

Parks to be developed

Parks Estimated amount

Bangrakuloor ward Rs 63 lakh

Near Bhagavathi Temple Rs 15 lakh

Mangalanagara, Jeppu Park Rs 30 lakh

Padavu West ward Rs 18 lakh

Kadri North Ward Rs 10.30 lakh

Near Mayor Bunglow Rs 20 lakh