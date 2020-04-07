Six patients admitted to isolation wards

Six patients admitted to isolation wards

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 07 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 20:27 ist
Representative illustration/iStock

Six patients were admitted to isolation wards in the hospitals in the district on Tuesday. 

While four people were suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, two were suffering from SARI (Severe acute respiratory infection). 

As many as 19 samples were collected and sent for COVID-19 testing to a laboratory in Shivamogga. 

Already 11 people are under quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 patients,  two are admitted to isolation ward for SARI and six have been admitted for symptoms of COVID-19 in the district. 

The results of 64 samples are pending. As many as 149 are under home quarantine.

 A total of 2,030 people were screened in the district for COVID-19.  Only three positive cases were reported till Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
isolation ward
COVID-19
Karnataka
Udupi
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 