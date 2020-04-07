Six patients admitted to isolation wards

Six patients were admitted to isolation wards in the hospitals in the district on Tuesday.

While four people were suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, two were suffering from SARI (Severe acute respiratory infection).

As many as 19 samples were collected and sent for COVID-19 testing to a laboratory in Shivamogga.

Already 11 people are under quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 patients, two are admitted to isolation ward for SARI and six have been admitted for symptoms of COVID-19 in the district.

The results of 64 samples are pending. As many as 149 are under home quarantine.

A total of 2,030 people were screened in the district for COVID-19. Only three positive cases were reported till Tuesday.