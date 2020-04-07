Six patients admitted to isolation wards

Six patients were admitted to isolation wards in the hospitals in the district on Tuesday.
While four people were suffering from symptoms of COVID-19, two were suffering from SARI (Severe acute respiratory infection).
As many as 19 samples were collected and sent for COVID-19 testing to a laboratory in Shivamogga.
Already 11 people are under quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 patients, two are admitted to isolation ward for SARI and six have been admitted for symptoms of COVID-19 in the district.
The results of 64 samples are pending. As many as 149 are under home quarantine.
A total of 2,030 people were screened in the district for COVID-19. Only three positive cases were reported till Tuesday.
With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?
Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey
'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'
COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets
Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline
'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'
India could see first technical recession since 1990s
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching
UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care
Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15