Six people drown in two separate incidents

Six people, including four teenage boys, drowned when they had gone for a swim, in Mysuru and Mandya districts, on Thursday.

Four boys of Hemmige village of Talkad hobli, T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district, met their watery grave, when they had gone for a swim in River Cauvery. The deceased are Yashwanth (15), Mahadevaprasad (14), Kishore (13) and Parashivamurthy (15).

While the bodies of Yashwanth and Mahadevaprasad were retrieved, search is on to trace the bodies of the other two, according to Talkad police.

Two persons, who had come to a temple at North Bank village of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, drowned in Visvesvaraya Canal in the taluk on Thursday.

The deceased are Basavegowda (26), son of Karigowda, and Sannegowda (34), son of Javaregowda, both from Mallinathapura, Bilikere hobli, Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district, and are relatives.

Their bodies were retrieved at a little distance from where they drowned and were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Four people, including Basavegowda and Sannegowda, had come to Kalamma temple at North Bank village. They decided to take a bath before visiting the temple and went for a swim in Visvesvaraya Canal nearby. As 2,500 cusec of water is being released into the canal, they were washed away due to the force, said the police officials.