Six pilgrims on way to Renuka-Yallamma temple killed in accident in Karnataka

Six pilgrims on way to Renuka-Yallamma temple for participating in the annual fair were killed after the driver lost control and rammed it into a roadside tree near Chinchnur village in Ramdurg taluk in the early hours of Thursday.

Police said that the pilgrims from Hulkund village in Ramdurg taluk were on their way towards Renuka-Yallamma temple in Savadatti in a goods vehicle. When the vehicle came near the Vithal-Rukmai temple at Chinchnur, the driver lost control and rammed into a roadside tree.

Among the pilgrims boarding the vehicle, 5 suffered severe injuries and were killed on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Deceased were Hanumavva (35), Deepak (31), Savita (12), Suprita (11), Maruti (42) and Indravva (24). Injured have been admitted at hospitals in Gokak for treatment.

Katkol police have registered a case